$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at bellevue tobacco shop

A Pennsylvania Lottery GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE ticket hit a seven-figure prize.

BELLEVUE, PA – A $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket was sold at a tobacco and news shop in Bellevue Borough, turning one Allegheny County ticket into a seven-figure winner.

The GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE ticket was sold at Bellevue Tobacco & News LLC, located at 615 Lincoln Avenue, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $30 Scratch-Off carries top prizes of $1 million. The Bellevue retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million Winner Sold on Lincoln Avenue

The winning ticket came from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE Scratch-Off.

Lottery officials announced the sale Tuesday as one of two major Scratch-Off prizes recently sold at separate retailers in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE is a $30 ticket offering top prizes of $1 million.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Bellevue Store Gets $5,000 Selling Bonus

Bellevue Tobacco & News will receive a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the $1 million ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said Scratch-Off tickets are distributed randomly, so neither the agency nor participating stores know where a top-prize ticket will be sold.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year after the posted end-sale date for the game. Winners are advised to sign their tickets immediately and contact the Lottery to begin the claim process.

Lottery rules, prize information and claim instructions are available through the Pennsylvania Lottery.

All Lottery prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.