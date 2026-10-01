Huge pennsylvania lottery prize lands at pittsburgh gas station

The winning Scratch-Off carries a $7.25 million cash option.

PITTSBURGH, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket sold at a Pittsburgh BP hit the top prize in the $500,000 a Year for Life game, giving the ticket holder a choice between annual payments or a multimillion-dollar cash option.

The winning ticket was sold at Kesari LLC, a BP station located at 838 East Warrington Avenue in Pittsburgh, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $20 Scratch-Off offers a top prize of $500,000 a year for life or a $7.25 million cash option, before applicable withholding. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pittsburgh BP Lands Massive Scratch-Off Prize

The $500,000 a Year for Life game is among the Pennsylvania Lottery’s higher-value Scratch-Off offerings.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket qualifies for the game’s top prize.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Scratch-Off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning the Lottery and retailers do not know in advance where winning tickets will be sold.

Lottery officials said they learn where major winners were sold only after a prize has been claimed.

Winning Ticket Comes With $7.25 Million Cash Option

The prize can be taken as $500,000 annually for life or as a one-time $7.25 million cash option, less applicable withholding.

The Pittsburgh retailer will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off prizes must be claimed within one year of a game’s posted end-sale date. The Lottery advises winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and contact the agency at 1-800-692-7481.

Players can find claim information and game rules through the official Pennsylvania Lottery website.