Police vehicle with lights on at a crime scene.

The impact badly damaged the house’s foundation, while police say the other driver fled before being identified.

LINDEN, N.J. – An SUV careened across a front lawn, smashed through a fence and crashed into a Linden home Tuesday evening after colliding with another vehicle at East Linden Avenue and Carteret Street, leaving the house uninhabitable.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. when a 2007 Ford SUV traveling west on East Linden Avenue collided with a 2009 sedan heading south on Carteret Street, according to Linden Police.

Photo: two-car linden crash ends with suv inside home, police say

The force of the collision sent the Ford off the roadway and into a home on the 200 block of East Linden Avenue. The SUV driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Crash Leaves Linden Home Uninhabitable

Police said the Ford traveled across the property and through a fence before striking the house.

The impact caused extensive damage to the home’s foundation. Linden firefighters shut off utilities as a precaution, and the residence was subsequently declared uninhabitable.

No one else was reported injured.

The displaced residents received assistance from the American Red Cross, according to police.

Police Say Other Driver Fled Crash Scene

The driver of the sedan left the scene following the collision, police said.

Investigators later identified the driver as a 66-year-old Elizabeth woman. Her name was not released in the department’s initial account.

Police said she was issued multiple summonses but did not specify the violations in the announcement.

Additional details about what caused the initial collision were not immediately released.