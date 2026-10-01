Two take 5 tickets hit top prize in mount vernon and whitestone

Tuesday night’s TAKE 5 drawing produced two top-prize tickets sold in New York.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Two TAKE 5 tickets sold in Mount Vernon and Whitestone hit the top prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

One winning ticket was sold at United Corner, located at 1 Gramatan Ave. in Mount Vernon. The second was sold at Boulevard News, located at 20-01 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Whitestone.

Each ticket is worth $14,980.50 from the Sept. 29 TAKE 5 evening drawing, lottery officials said.

Top-Prize Tickets Split Tuesday Night’s TAKE 5 Win

The Mount Vernon ticket came from United Corner on Gramatan Avenue, while the Queens ticket was sold at Boulevard News on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone.

Because two tickets hit the top prize, each ticket is worth $14,980.50.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holders in its announcement.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners Have One Year to Claim Prizes

Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

Officials said the state lottery contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to benefit public schools across New York.

Players can check winning numbers and prize information through the New York Lottery.