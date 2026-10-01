K9 teams and police aviation are searching for Nickolas R. Gartner, who authorities warn should not be approached.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. – New York State Police launched an active search Wednesday for a 21-year-old Fulton man wanted on an arrest warrant, bringing K9 teams and aviation units into the Liverpool area as authorities warned the public not to approach him.

Nickolas R. Gartner, 21, is wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of the town of Volney, according to State Police. Authorities said it is unknown whether Gartner is armed.

Photo: state police launch urgent liverpool search for 21-year-old wanted on arrest warrant

An unidentified woman is believed to be traveling with Gartner, police said. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

K9 Teams and Aviation Join Liverpool Search

State Police said Gartner was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Troopers deployed K9 units and aviation resources to assist with the search. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is also participating, according to police.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the charge underlying the Volney arrest warrant or explain what led investigators to the Liverpool area.

Police also did not identify the woman believed to be with Gartner or indicate whether she is accused of a crime.

“Do not approach Gartner,” State Police warned in their public alert.

Anyone who sees him was instructed to call 911 immediately.

Police Warn Armed Status Is Unknown

The warning comes as law enforcement resources search the Liverpool area for Gartner.

State Police specifically cautioned that investigators do not know whether he is armed, making any attempted civilian contact potentially dangerous.

The agency had not announced Gartner’s arrest as of its latest public alert.

The search involves New York State Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, with both ground and aerial resources being used.

Additional details about the arrest warrant were not immediately available in the initial State Police announcement.