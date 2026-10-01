16-year-old boy crashes ebike fleeing troopers, ghost gun falls from waistband

State Police say the 16-year-old was stopped after a trooper heard gunfire in Dover.

DOVER, Del. – A 16-year-old boy allegedly tried to flee Delaware State Police on an electric bicycle before crashing over a curb, with an untraceable 9mm handgun then falling from his waistband as troopers took him into custody.

The encounter unfolded around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Generals Green neighborhood after a trooper on foot patrol along Generals Way heard a gunshot, according to Delaware State Police.

Additional troopers responded and spotted the teenager riding an eBike. Police said he failed to stop when troopers attempted to pull him over.

eBike Escape Ends at a Curb

The teen allegedly continued fleeing until he attempted to ride over a curb and fell from the electric bicycle.

As troopers took him into custody, a polymer 9mm handgun with no serial number fell from his waistband, according to Delaware State Police.

Police did not say in the initial release whether investigators determined that the recovered handgun had been fired during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Teen Faces Three Felony Gun Charges

The 16-year-old was taken to Troop 3 for processing.

He was charged with possession or control of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of an untraceable firearm. State Police listed all three charges as felonies.

The teen was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released on his own recognizance to a parent or guardian.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, police did not release his name.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.