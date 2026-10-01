Thieves Snatch Phone on 14th Street, Then Go on Spending Spree, Police Say

Police say two suspects used the stolen phone to make multiple purchases after the robbery.

WASHINGTON, DC – Two suspects robbed a person of a cellphone inside a 14th Street establishment, then allegedly used the stolen device to make numerous purchases, according to police.

The robbery happened around midnight Sept. 20 in the 2000 block of 14th Street NW.

Police said one suspect took the victim’s phone before both suspects fled. Investigators allege the pair later used the phone to make multiple purchases.

Security Cameras Capture Suspects

The suspects were captured on surveillance video, police said.

youtube.com/watch?v=4odPCWvWT-c&feature=youtu.be

Authorities released the footage publicly in hopes someone will recognize them.

Police did not disclose the name of the establishment, the value of the purchases or whether any other property was taken during the robbery.

No injuries were reported in the initial announcement.

Reward Offered for Information

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the case to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.

Authorities warned the public not to approach the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Two suspects robbed a person of a cellphone on 14th Street NW and later used the stolen device to make multiple purchases, police said.

Two suspects are wanted after a cellphone was stolen from a victim on 14th Street NW and later used to make numerous purchases.

Washington DC, Crime, Public Safety, Local News, Police