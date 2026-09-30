Cigarettes Now Average More Than $10 a Pack Nationwide, With New Jersey Near $12

Cigarette prices now average more than $10 per pack nationwide, while New Jersey smokers are paying roughly $11.66.

Smokers in New Jersey are paying about $11.66 per pack in 2026, putting the state well above the national average as tobacco taxes and retail costs continue to climb.

TRENTON, N.J. — Cigarettes now cost an average of about $10.15 per pack nationwide, with New Jersey smokers paying roughly $11.66.

The difference is driven largely by state tobacco taxes, along with federal excise taxes, wholesale costs and retailer markups.

A Pack-a-Day Habit Tops $4,200 a Year in New Jersey

At $11.66 per pack, someone smoking one pack a day would spend about $4,256 annually.

That makes cigarettes a significant recurring household expense before accounting for any medical costs associated with smoking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to identify cigarette smoking as a leading preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States.

Prices Vary Sharply by State

Some of the lowest average cigarette prices are found in states with relatively low tobacco taxes.

Missouri averages about $8.01 per pack, while Alabama and South Carolina are also among the least expensive states.

At the other end, New York averages close to $14.83, with some retailers in New York City charging even more.

That means a pack-a-day smoker in a high-cost state can spend thousands more each year than someone buying cigarettes in a low-tax state.

Taxes Are a Major Part of the Price

Every pack sold in the United States includes a federal cigarette excise tax of $1.01.

States then add their own tobacco taxes, which vary widely.

New York imposes one of the highest state cigarette taxes in the country, while Missouri has one of the lowest.

New Jersey falls toward the higher end, helping push average pack prices close to $12.

Brand and Store Also Matter

The final shelf price depends on more than taxes.

Premium brands generally cost more than discount cigarettes, and prices can vary between convenience stores, supermarkets and tobacco retailers even within the same town.

Distribution, labor and retail operating costs also affect what consumers ultimately pay.

New Jersey Smokers Face One of the Higher Annual Costs

For a New Jersey resident smoking a pack a day, the habit now costs more than $350 per month.

At two packs a day, annual spending would exceed $8,500.

With cigarette prices continuing to rise, tobacco has become one of the more expensive daily habits for consumers already facing higher housing, insurance and food costs.