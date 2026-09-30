Pro-Trump, Pro-ICE Car and Truck Rally Planned at Garden State Parkway Service Area

Garden State Deplorables plans an Oct. 17 pro-Trump and pro-ICE vehicle rally at the Judy Blume Service Area in Wall, with participants asked to bring flags.

Garden State Deplorables is organizing an Oct. 17 vehicle rally at the Judy Blume Service Area in Wall, with participants encouraged to bring flags and banners.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A pro-Trump, pro-ICE car and truck rally is planned for Oct. 17 at the Judy Blume Service Area on the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township.

A promotional flyer from Garden State Deplorables bills the event as a “Pro Trump & ICE Car/Truck Rally” under the group’s “Make Jersey Red Again” banner.

Participants are being asked to meet at the service area at mile marker 100 at 11 a.m. and bring flags and banners.

Group Has Held Similar Rallies Before

Garden State Deplorables describes itself as a conservative New Jersey organization focused on electing candidates who share its political priorities.

The group previously held a pro-Trump and pro-ICE vehicle rally at the same service area in March. Participants later traveled in a caravan to Neptune, where they gathered across from an anti-Trump and anti-ICE demonstration, according to Jersey Shore Online.

The March event remained largely peaceful, though the two groups exchanged some verbal insults across the roadway.

Rally Site Is Along the Garden State Parkway

The Judy Blume Service Area is located at mile marker 100 on the Garden State Parkway and is identified by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority officially as the Monmouth service area.

The Oct. 17 event is scheduled for a Saturday morning and organizers have not announced a specific caravan route beyond the initial meeting point.

Garden State Deplorables says its broader goal is to make New Jersey more affordable and safer while supporting candidates aligned with its platform.

Event Comes During Midterm Campaign Season

The rally comes less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm election, when New Jersey voters will decide congressional and other races.

The flyer prominently features Trump 2028 imagery and references support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

There is no indication from the event material that the rally is sponsored by the Trump campaign, ICE or any government agency.