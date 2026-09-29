Surveillance cameras captured four people police want identified after a man was shot Sunday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, DC – A man was shot in broad daylight Sunday afternoon along 14th Street in Northwest DC, and Metropolitan Police are asking the public to help identify four persons of interest captured on surveillance cameras.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 2700 block of 14th Street NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Photo: gunman opens fire on 14th street in northwest dc

Police said a suspect approached the victim, produced a gun and shot him before fleeing the area. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Surveillance Cameras Capture Four Persons of Interest

Investigators released images of four people they are seeking to identify in connection with the shooting.

Police described them as persons of interest and did not say that any of the four had been charged or identified as the shooter.

MPD has not released the victim’s identity or provided additional information about his condition.

The department also did not disclose a possible motive or describe what may have happened immediately before the gunfire.

Police Offer Up to $10K for Information

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or has information about the shooting is being urged not to approach them.

Tips can be provided to Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099 or by texting information to 50411.

The department offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for a crime committed in the District.

The investigation remains active. Shore News Network continues to follow shootings and other major public safety cases across Washington, DC.