Cyclist left seriously hurt as driver flees cumberland crash, police say

Police say the driver failed to stop or help after the bicycle collision.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A bicyclist was left seriously injured in a Cumberland intersection after a driver allegedly struck him and fled without stopping to help, police said.

Jo Ann Clark, 50, of Cumberland was served Monday with a criminal summons stemming from the Sept. 3 hit-and-run crash at Liberty and Harrison streets, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Investigators allege the cyclist was following traffic laws on Harrison Street when a vehicle pulled into his lane from Liberty Street and failed to yield. Police said the driver left before officers arrived and did not return to render assistance.

Key Point: A male bicyclist suffered serious injuries in the Sept. 3 crash at Liberty and Harrison streets.

A male bicyclist suffered serious injuries in the Sept. 3 crash at Liberty and Harrison streets. Police allege the vehicle failed to yield before striking the cyclist and leaving the scene.

Jo Ann Clark, 50, was served Monday with a criminal summons containing multiple crash-related charges.

Police Find Seriously Injured Cyclist Lying in Road

Officers were originally sent to the intersection of Liberty Street and Harrison Street for a reported hit-and-run crash, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a male bicyclist lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Police said their investigation determined the cyclist had been traveling along Harrison Street and obeying traffic laws when another vehicle pulled into his lane from Liberty Street.

The driver allegedly failed to yield the right of way and struck the bicycle.

Investigators said the vehicle then left the scene before police arrived. Authorities allege the driver neither returned to the crash scene nor rendered reasonable assistance to the injured cyclist.

Police did not disclose the cyclist’s identity or provide an updated condition.

Driver Faces Long List of Hit-and-Run Charges

Investigators later identified Clark as a suspect and filed charges, according to the department.

She was served with the criminal summons Monday and released pending trial in District Court.

The allegations include failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to render reasonable assistance to an injured person, failure to furnish required identification and license information and failure to report a bodily-injury crash to police.

Clark also faces allegations involving leaving an accident that caused vehicle or property damage and failing to stop when a driver knew or should have known the crash might have resulted in serious bodily injury.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Court case information can be accessed through the Maryland Judiciary Case Search, which provides public summaries of many Maryland court proceedings.