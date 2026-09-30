Cumberland woman arrested after allegedly blowing off court date

Police say an outstanding bench warrant brought her back before a judge.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 37-year-old Cumberland woman was arrested Monday after police said she failed to show up in court for a previous trespassing charge.

Theresa Marie Bailey was taken into custody by the Cumberland Police Department on an active bench warrant issued by Allegany County District Court, according to a department press release.

Police said the warrant was issued Friday, Sept. 25, after Bailey allegedly failed to appear for a scheduled court proceeding. She was later released on her own recognizance.

Bench Warrant Issued After Missed Court Date

According to Cumberland Police, officers arrested Bailey on Monday, three days after the Allegany County District Court issued the warrant.

The department said the warrant alleges Bailey failed to appear in court Sept. 25 in connection with an earlier trespassing case.

Police did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding that underlying charge.

After her arrest, Bailey appeared before a District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.

She was released on her own recognizance, meaning she was not required to post a monetary bond before being released.

Case Returns to Allegany County District Court

The failure-to-appear allegation now becomes another issue Bailey must address as the underlying court case continues.

The Maryland Judiciary Case Search provides public access to certain District and Circuit Court case information, although the Judiciary notes that the online system does not contain every portion of an official court file.

Cumberland Police listed the charge stemming from Monday’s arrest as a bench warrant for failure to appear.

No further court date was announced in the police release.