Brigantine beaches hammered by nor’easter as waves cut into dunes and leave little sand behind

Brigantine beaches were heavily eroded by the weekend nor’easter as powerful waves cut into dunes and left some stretches with little usable beach.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill says Brigantine was hit hard by the weekend nor’easter as local and state officials document severe beach erosion, flooding and damage along the Atlantic County coast.

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — The nor’easter has moved out, but in Brigantine the damage is still written across the shoreline.

Powerful surf and repeated high tides carved into dunes, stripped away large sections of beach and left some stretches with little usable sand between the dune line and the ocean.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday that Brigantine was among the communities hit especially hard and that the state is working with local and county officials to document the full extent of the damage.

“Brigantine was hit hard by this Nor’easter, and communities up and down our coast are dealing with serious damage,” Sherrill said.

Storm Brought Coastal Flooding and Erosion

Sherrill declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm for eight counties, including Atlantic County, warning that the nor’easter could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding and significant beach erosion.

The nor’easter stripped sand from Brigantine beaches, cut into dunes and caused serious coastal damage as state and local officials begin recovery assessments.



Those impacts materialized across the Jersey Shore as the slow-moving storm pushed water toward the coast through multiple tide cycles.

The Governor’s Office said Atlantic County was among the areas expected to face some of the storm’s most severe effects. The Associated Press also reported widespread coastal flooding and erosion along New Jersey’s shoreline as the nor’easter lingered over the region.

Brigantine Faces Major Beach Loss

In Brigantine, the most visible damage is along the oceanfront.

Waves cut into the dune line and removed broad sections of dry beach in some locations, leaving steep escarpments and narrowing access between the dunes and the water.

That kind of erosion can create problems well beyond appearance. Dunes are a critical first line of defense against storm surge and future high-water events, while heavily eroded beaches can require emergency sand placement or larger replenishment projects.

Officials have not yet released a final estimate of how much sand was lost or what repairs may be required.

State Says Damage Assessment Is Underway

Sherrill said the state is now focused on documenting damage and identifying available recovery resources.

The nor’easter stripped sand from Brigantine beaches, cut into dunes and caused serious coastal damage as state and local officials begin recovery assessments.



“We’re working with local and county officials to document the full extent of the damage and pursue every available resource to help our communities recover,” she said.

Residents whose homes or property were damaged are being urged to photograph conditions once it is safe and contact their insurance companies to create a clear record.

Cleanup Comes as Weather Improves

The storm’s departure has brought calmer weather, but cleanup and erosion assessments are likely to continue for days.

Across the Jersey Shore, municipalities are checking roads, beaches, dunes and public infrastructure after a storm that combined strong winds with prolonged coastal flooding.

For Brigantine, the immediate question is how much of the beach can recover naturally and how much will require intervention before the next major coastal storm.