Uber Driver Got High, Ignored Warnings, Then Killed Long Island Rider, DA Says

Nina Varrino admitted to drugged driving in the fiery crash that killed Lisa Pelaez.

MINEOLA, N.Y. – A former Uber driver who prosecutors say used cocaine and Xanax, ignored warnings to stay off the road and kept driving after an earlier crash has pleaded guilty in the fiery Long Island collision that killed a woman riding on a motorcycle with her husband.

Nina Varrino, 52, of Glen Cove, pleaded guilty Monday before Nassau County Judge Helene Gugerty to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree assault and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

The July 12, 2025, crash killed Lisa Pelaez, 58, and left her husband, George Pelaez, with a fractured spine, broken ribs, fractures to both shoulders and a collapsed lung. Varrino is expected to receive seven to 21 years in prison when she returns to court Nov. 19.

Key Points: Varrino pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and drugged driving.

Varrino pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and drugged driving. Prosecutors said witnesses warned her not to drive roughly 80 minutes before the fatal crash.

Lisa Pelaez died after the collision, while George Pelaez spent a month hospitalized with severe injuries.

Couple’s Afternoon Motorcycle Ride Ends in Fiery Crash

George and Lisa Pelaez were traveling on a 2010 Harley-Davidson along the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway between New Hyde Park Road and Shelter Rock Road in North Hills shortly before 1 p.m., prosecutors said.

The couple was headed toward Port Jefferson and planned to visit a motorcycle museum in Oyster Bay. Lisa Pelaez was riding behind her husband.

Varrino was behind them in a 2025 Kia Sportage when prosecutors said she passed out at the wheel and slammed into the motorcycle. Both riders were thrown from the bike, and the motorcycle and SUV became engulfed in flames.

Varrino climbed from the burning vehicle with minor injuries, according to prosecutors. Lisa Pelaez suffered blunt-force trauma and was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where she died about two hours later.

George Pelaez suffered multiple broken ribs, a fractured spine, fractures to both shoulders and a collapsed lung. He was intubated for about 10 days and remained hospitalized for a month.

“Lisa Pelaez and her husband, George Pelaez, set out on a clear summer day for what should have been a peaceful motorcycle ride together,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Instead, they were met with terror because Nina Varrino crashed into them while she was high on cocaine and Xanax.”

Witnesses Warned Her to Stop Driving Before Fatal Collision

Prosecutors said Varrino had worked as an Uber driver the night before the crash, then stayed awake partying, drinking alcohol and using drugs. Blood testing performed about four hours after the fatal collision showed active levels of cocaine and Xanax, according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators also reconstructed a troubling stretch of driving before the North Hills crash.

About an hour and 20 minutes before the fatal collision, Varrino was driving erratically on the Cross Island Parkway before pulling onto the shoulder, prosecutors said. Witnesses approached her and told her she should not be driving.

Roughly 12 minutes later, at about 11:40 a.m., prosecutors said Varrino rear-ended another vehicle on Marathon Parkway in Queens.

She kept driving.

“The defendant was even told by bystanders before the fatal crash to stop driving, but the defendant ignored those warnings,” Donnelly said.

Varrino ultimately reached North Hills, where prosecutors said she struck the Pelaez motorcycle at about 12:49 p.m.

“The defendant drove recklessly for miles along multiple busy highways and roads before violently crashing into the victims, causing a fiery wreck that ended Lisa’s life and left George with severe, life-altering injuries,” Donnelly said.

Detectives with the Nassau County Police Department arrested Varrino on Feb. 18.

Her guilty plea avoids a trial. She is represented by attorney Jason Russo and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.