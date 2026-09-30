Gun-wielding teen among trio sought on benning road

Police say one suspect carried a yellow backpack and a handgun during the Monday evening robbery.

WASHINGTON, DC – A robbery on Benning Road NE sent officers searching Monday night for three juvenile suspects, including one believed to be armed with a handgun.

The incident was reported around 7:09 p.m. in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE, according to a Sixth District crime alert.

Police described the suspects as three Black juvenile males wearing puffer jackets. One was carrying a yellow backpack and was reported to be armed with a handgun.

Key Points

Three juvenile suspects are being sought.

One suspect was reported to have a handgun and yellow backpack.

Police warned the public not to approach and to call 911.

Police Search for Three Juvenile Suspects

The initial alert did not provide additional information about the victim, what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

Authorities also did not release a more detailed description of the suspects beyond their clothing and the yellow backpack.

The investigation remains active in Northeast DC.

Public Asked to Call Police With Information

Anyone who sees the suspects should not approach them and should call 911.

People with information about the robbery can also contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

No arrests had been announced in the initial alert.

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Three juvenile suspects are wanted after a robbery on Benning Road NE, including one police say was armed with a handgun and carrying a yellow backpack.