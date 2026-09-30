Police Blotter, D.C.

Gun-Wielding Teen Among Trio Sought on Benning Road

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Gun-wielding teen among trio sought on benning road
DC Police

Police say one suspect carried a yellow backpack and a handgun during the Monday evening robbery.

WASHINGTON, DC – A robbery on Benning Road NE sent officers searching Monday night for three juvenile suspects, including one believed to be armed with a handgun.

The incident was reported around 7:09 p.m. in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE, according to a Sixth District crime alert.

Police described the suspects as three Black juvenile males wearing puffer jackets. One was carrying a yellow backpack and was reported to be armed with a handgun.

Key Points

  • Three juvenile suspects are being sought.
  • One suspect was reported to have a handgun and yellow backpack.
  • Police warned the public not to approach and to call 911.

Police Search for Three Juvenile Suspects

The initial alert did not provide additional information about the victim, what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

Authorities also did not release a more detailed description of the suspects beyond their clothing and the yellow backpack.

The investigation remains active in Northeast DC.

Public Asked to Call Police With Information

Anyone who sees the suspects should not approach them and should call 911.

People with information about the robbery can also contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

No arrests had been announced in the initial alert.

10 Alternate Headlines

  1. Three Juvenile Suspects Sought After Armed Benning Road Robbery
  2. Gunman With Yellow Backpack Among Three Teens Wanted in Northeast DC Robbery
  3. Three Teens Sought After Evening Robbery on Benning Road NE
  4. Armed Juvenile Trio Wanted After Northeast DC Robbery
  5. Police Hunt Three Teens After Benning Road Robbery
  6. Yellow Backpack Helps Identify Armed Suspect in DC Robbery Alert
  7. Three Juvenile Suspects Wanted After Robbery in Northeast DC
  9. Northeast DC Robbery Sparks Search for Three Juvenile Suspects
  10. Police Warn Public About Armed Teen Trio After Benning Road Robbery

Three juvenile suspects are wanted after a robbery on Benning Road NE, including one police say was armed with a handgun and carrying a yellow backpack.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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