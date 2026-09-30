Anne arundel drivers warned after wave of overnight car break-ins

Blue and red light flasher of a patrol police car at night. Police force department in full activity with turned on lights. Night patrolling of the city with emergency flashers. Security sirens on the Canadian police vehicle.

Most of the break-ins have hit Linthicum Heights overnight, with police blaming easy opportunities inside unlocked or visible vehicles.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD – A sharp rise in vehicle break-ins has Anne Arundel County police warning drivers to lock their cars and clear out valuables after 56 theft-from-auto incidents were reported this month.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Northern District said most of the September cases have happened overnight in the Linthicum Heights area.

Police are urging residents to remove valuables before parking, lock every door and avoid leaving anything visible inside that could tempt a thief.

Key Points

Police reported 56 theft-from-auto incidents so far this month.

Most of the cases are happening overnight in Linthicum Heights.

Drivers are being urged to remove valuables and keep vehicles locked.

Police Warn About Opportunistic Theft

The department described the recent incidents as largely opportunistic, meaning thieves may be targeting vehicles that are unlocked or have valuables left in plain sight.

Police are pushing a simple three-part message for residents: leave valuables at home, lock the vehicle and take important items with you.

The warning comes amid a broader push by police departments across Maryland to reduce vehicle thefts and break-ins by limiting easy targets.

Overnight Hours Appear to Be the Biggest Problem

The Northern District said the majority of the incidents have occurred during overnight hours.

Police did not release a breakdown of what items have been stolen or whether arrests have been made in connection with the spike.

Residents are being encouraged to stay alert and report suspicious activity when it happens.