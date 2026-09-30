A’ja Wilson Gets Technical After Charging Through Sophie Cunningham, Then Charging Heckling Fever Fan

The Las Vegas star went into the baseline seats after a fan pointed at her during Indiana’s 99-89 playoff win, but arena security later determined the fan had not violated the code of conduct.

INDIANAPOLIS — A’ja Wilson’s night went from physical to heated in a matter of seconds Tuesday.

With just over four minutes left in the Indiana Fever’s 99-89 playoff win over the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson got tangled up with Sophie Cunningham under the basket, knocking Cunningham to the floor during the play. Cunningham was called for the foul.

Moments later, Wilson turned toward a fan sitting near the baseline, removed her mouthguard and walked into the seating area while pointing and yelling.

Here’s a fan clip of the incident.



All the fan said was “That’s on you” and pointed at Aja Wilson. She is soft as Charmin man.



The fan didn’t charge her, he simply pointed and said that foul was on her. pic.twitter.com/DpgsFnY0oT — HeHateMe (@_HeHateMee_) September 30, 2026

Several Aces players, staff members and security personnel moved in between Wilson and the fan.

Wilson was assessed a technical foul.

What Did the Fan Say?

Video showed the fan standing, pointing toward Wilson and saying something from the baseline area.

According to reporting from the Indianapolis Star carried by Yahoo Sports, the fan was briefly escorted away from his seat while arena personnel reviewed what happened.

The Indiana Fever later said security interviewed the fan and witnesses and determined there was no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct.

The fan was allowed to return to his seat.

Wilson strongly disagreed.

“If I see a man come at me, taking steps toward me and pointing at me, I don’t give a damn what you said,” Wilson said after the game. “That is unacceptable.”

Broadcast Appeared to Show a Brief Taunt

Multiple replays showed the fan pointing toward Wilson after the whistle.

Some viewers interpreted his comment as “That’s on you,” though the exact wording has not been independently confirmed from the available broadcast audio.

The CBS Sports game recap reported that Wilson walked toward the fan after the exchange and was restrained before play resumed.

Whatever was said, security’s final determination was clear: the fan was not ejected for violating arena rules.

Fever Force Deciding Game 3

The confrontation came during a frustrating night for Las Vegas.

Indiana evened the first-round playoff series at 1-1 with the 99-89 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Wilson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds after scoring 38 in Game 1.

Caitlin Clark led Indiana with 27 points and 15 assists, while Kelsey Mitchell added 26.

The teams now head to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 3 Thursday night.