Armed Teens Sought After Northwest DC Carjacking

Police say two armed teens took the coupe on Wisconsin Avenue before the stolen car was followed by a white Tesla.

WASHINGTON, DC – An armed carjacking in Northwest DC sent officers searching Monday night for two teenage suspects, a stolen white Honda Accord and a white Tesla seen following the car.

The carjacking was reported around 8:19 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, according to a Second District crime alert.

Police described the suspects as two Black males between 16 and 18 years old who were armed with a gun.

Key Points

Two armed teenage suspects are being sought.

The stolen vehicle is a white two-door Honda Accord with Virginia temporary tags.

Police say a white Tesla was seen following the carjacked Honda.

White Honda Accord Taken on Wisconsin Avenue

The stolen vehicle was described as a white two-door Honda Accord with temporary Virginia tags.

Police released a partial tag number of 39037.

The alert also noted that the carjacked Honda was being followed by a white Tesla, though authorities did not immediately explain how that vehicle may be connected to the incident.

No further details about the victim or possible injuries were included in the initial alert.

Police Seek Tips From the Public

Anyone who sees the suspects or either vehicle should avoid approaching them and call 911.

People with information that could help investigators can also call the MPD anonymous tip line at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. The department says both services are monitored around the clock.

The investigation remains active in Northwest DC.