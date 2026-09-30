Drugged driver admits killing long island woman in fiery motorcycle crash

Prosecutors say Nina Varrino used cocaine and Xanax before slamming into a motorcycle carrying a married couple.

MINEOLA, N.Y. – A Glen Cove woman admitted Monday that she was impaired by cocaine and Xanax when she crashed into a motorcycle in North Hills, killing a 58-year-old woman and leaving the victim’s husband with devastating injuries.

Nina Varrino, 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree assault and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs. She is expected to receive 7 to 21 years in prison when she returns to court Nov. 19.

The July 12, 2025, crash killed Lisa Pelaez and seriously injured her husband, George Pelaez, after Varrino’s Kia Sportage struck their Harley-Davidson on the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway.

Key Points

Varrino pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges.

Prosecutors say cocaine and Xanax were active in her system hours after the crash.

She is expected to be sentenced to 7 to 21 years in prison.

Couple’s Afternoon Ride Ends in Fire

George Pelaez, 64, was driving the motorcycle with his wife seated behind him when Varrino struck them between New Hyde Park Road and Shelter Rock Road around 12:49 p.m.

The impact threw both victims from the motorcycle, and both the bike and Varrino’s SUV became engulfed in flames.

Lisa Pelaez suffered severe blunt-force injuries and died about two hours later at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Her husband suffered broken ribs, a fractured spine, fractures to both shoulders and a collapsed lung. Prosecutors said he required intubation for roughly 10 days and remained hospitalized for a month.

Prosecutors Say Varrino Had Been Driving Erratically for More Than an Hour

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said Varrino had worked as an Uber driver the night before the fatal crash and then stayed awake drinking alcohol and using drugs.

About four hours after the wreck, testing showed active levels of cocaine and Xanax in her blood.

Investigators also traced a series of incidents before the fatal collision.

Roughly 80 minutes earlier, witnesses saw Varrino driving erratically on the Cross Island Parkway and later told her she should not continue driving, prosecutors said.

About 12 minutes after that encounter, she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle on the Marathon Parkway in Queens.

She continued driving afterward and eventually reached North Hills, where the fatal crash occurred.

DA Says Warnings Were Ignored

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Varrino had multiple opportunities to stop before the deadly collision.

“The defendant was even told by bystanders before the fatal crash to stop driving,” Donnelly said.

Prosecutors said Varrino passed out behind the wheel immediately before striking the Pelaez motorcycle.

She suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested by Nassau County police detectives on Feb. 18.

Guilty Plea Sets Up November Sentencing

Varrino entered the plea before Judge Helene Gugerty.

Her most serious conviction, aggravated vehicular homicide, is a felony carrying substantial prison exposure.

The agreed sentencing expectation is 7 to 21 years behind bars.