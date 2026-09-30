Police Blotter, D.C.

Armed Suspect Flees in Maryland-Plated SUV After DC Carjacking

By /
Armed suspect flees in maryland-plated suv after dc carjacking
DC Police Car

Police say the armed suspect fled in a silver 2018 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags.

WASHINGTON, DC – An armed carjacking on Corcoran Street NE sent police searching Tuesday morning for a gunman and a stolen silver Toyota Highlander.

The incident was reported around 7:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of Corcoran Street NE, according to a Fifth District crime alert.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a slim build, long dreadlocks and a height between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet. He was reportedly wearing gray pants and armed with a handgun.

Silver Highlander Taken in Morning Carjacking

The stolen vehicle was described as a silver 2018 Toyota Highlander with Maryland license plate 9FD1903.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the victim or say whether anyone was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the carjacking were also not detailed in the initial alert.

Public Warned Not to Approach Suspect

Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect or vehicle not to take action.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

The investigation remains active in Northeast DC.

Advertise With Us

Advertise Your Business — Reach Thousands Daily

Connect with active local readers and regional consumers across New Jersey.

Learn More
Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

Learn More About Chris Quigley
Latest From Chris Quigley
More From Chris Quigley
Contact Author Suggest a Correction Ethics Policy FAQ
Related Topics
carjacking crime public safety Washington DC

D.C.

Daily local and breaking news for D.C. and surrounding area.

Scroll to Top