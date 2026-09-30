Armed suspect flees in maryland-plated suv after dc carjacking

Police say the armed suspect fled in a silver 2018 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags.

WASHINGTON, DC – An armed carjacking on Corcoran Street NE sent police searching Tuesday morning for a gunman and a stolen silver Toyota Highlander.

The incident was reported around 7:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of Corcoran Street NE, according to a Fifth District crime alert.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a slim build, long dreadlocks and a height between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet. He was reportedly wearing gray pants and armed with a handgun.

Silver Highlander Taken in Morning Carjacking

The stolen vehicle was described as a silver 2018 Toyota Highlander with Maryland license plate 9FD1903.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the victim or say whether anyone was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the carjacking were also not detailed in the initial alert.

Public Warned Not to Approach Suspect

Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect or vehicle not to take action.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

The investigation remains active in Northeast DC.