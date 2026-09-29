Jersey City Cop Won’t Face Charges in Fatal Shooting After Grand Jury Review

State investigators say Sgt. Ricardo Reyes returned fire after Steven Sanchez pointed and fired a compressed-air pistol at officers.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – A New Jersey state grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Jersey City police sergeant who fatally shot a 26-year-old man during an armed confrontation on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The grand jury voted “no bill” after reviewing the Aug. 12, 2024, death of Steven Sanchez of Jersey City, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. Sgt. Ricardo Reyes will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

Investigators reviewed body-worn camera footage, surveillance video, police radio transmissions, medical records and witness interviews before presenting the case to the grand jury.

Police Encounter Erupts on JFK Boulevard

The confrontation began around 1:22 p.m. near the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Clinton Avenue.

According to the state investigation, two uniformed officers traveling south on JFK Boulevard heard an object strike their marked police vehicle. Reyes, driving north in another marked patrol vehicle, heard several loud bangs outside his vehicle.

Both police vehicles turned around and returned to the intersection.

The two officers in the first patrol car got out and saw Sanchez pointing what appeared to be a gun toward them, investigators said. They repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon.

Attorney General Says Sanchez Fired at Sergeant

Reyes exited his vehicle and saw Sanchez pointing the weapon toward the other officers, according to investigators.

The Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez then turned toward Reyes and fired.

Reyes returned fire and struck Sanchez, but investigators said Sanchez continued firing and ran directly toward the sergeant.

A physical struggle followed before officers disarmed and subdued Sanchez.

Police immediately began providing medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Sanchez Dies Hours After Shooting

Sanchez was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 8:45 p.m.

Reyes suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the encounter. No other officers or civilians were reported injured.

Investigators recovered a compressed-air pistol and multiple projectiles believed to have been fired from it at the scene.

The Attorney General’s Office previously released video connected to the encounter as part of the state’s review process.

Grand Jury Votes Against Criminal Charges

New Jersey law requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate deaths occurring during encounters with law enforcement officers and present those cases to a grand jury.

The grand jury completed its deliberations Sept. 28 and concluded the evidence did not support criminal charges against Reyes.

Jurors were instructed on potential criminal offenses as well as self-defense and other legal justifications that can apply to police use of force.

A conflict-of-interest review found no actual or potential conflicts involving investigators or prosecutors assigned to the case.

Administrative Review Still Possible

Although the criminal investigation is complete, the Division of Criminal Justice will now determine whether Reyes or any other officer should be referred for an internal administrative review.

That process is separate from the grand jury’s decision on criminal charges.

State officials said the Division of Criminal Justice will monitor any resulting review to ensure it is completed and any appropriate action is taken.

10 Alternate Headlines

Grand Jury Declines Charges Against Jersey City Sergeant in Deadly Encounter No Criminal Charges for Jersey City Officer in Fatal JFK Boulevard Shooting State Grand Jury Clears Officer Who Shot Armed Jersey City Man Jersey City Sergeant Cleared in Fatal Shooting After State Investigation Grand Jury Finds No Basis to Charge Officer in Jersey City Police Shooting NJ Grand Jury Declines Indictment in Fatal Jersey City Police Encounter Officer Avoids Criminal Charges in Deadly Jersey City Confrontation State Review Ends Without Charges in Fatal Jersey City Police Shooting Grand Jury Votes No Bill in Jersey City Officer-Involved Shooting

Sgt. Ricardo Reyes will not face criminal charges after a state grand jury reviewed the fatal Jersey City police shooting of Steven Sanchez.

A New Jersey grand jury declined criminal charges against a Jersey City police sergeant in the fatal shooting of Steven Sanchez after reviewing the evidence.