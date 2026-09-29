Police charge hanover man with murder 7 years after woman vanished

Police say David Allen Snyder admitted killing Gsell after investigators recovered and identified her remains.

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, PA – A seven-year missing-person case has turned into a murder prosecution after police charged a Hanover man in the death of Kimberley Faye Gsell.

David Allen Snyder, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and strangulation in connection with Gsell’s 2019 disappearance. Authorities say he was arrested Sept. 26 and is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Prison.

Gsell vanished in late September 2019 after being reported missing from a motel in Middlesex Township. Her case remained open for years before investigators made a major break this month.

Remains Recovered Nearly Seven Years Later

Investigators recovered human remains Sept. 25 in New Cumberland as part of the renewed investigation into Gsell’s disappearance.

Authorities later identified the remains as Gsell using dental records and DNA testing.

The discovery gave detectives the evidence they needed to push the case into a new phase and reinterview people connected to the investigation.

Police said Snyder was interviewed the following day.

Police Say Snyder Admitted Killing Gsell

According to investigators, Snyder admitted his involvement in Gsell’s death during the Sept. 26 interview.

Court records cited by authorities allege Snyder strangled Gsell inside his van on Sept. 29, 2019, then concealed her remains near the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Police have not released a complete account of what allegedly led up to the killing.

Snyder is charged with first-degree murder and strangulation. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Cold Case Investigation Reopened With New Push

Cumberland County investigators had recently intensified their work on Gsell’s disappearance after years without an arrest.

Authorities said a multi-agency team used several investigative methods to revisit the case and develop new leads.

The recovery and identification of Gsell’s remains marked the first major public breakthrough in the investigation in years.

Snyder was arraigned following his arrest and ordered held without bail.

Preliminary Hearing Expected in October

Snyder is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing in early October as prosecutors begin presenting the case against him.

Investigators have not said whether additional arrests are expected.

The case now moves from a long-running missing-person investigation into a homicide prosecution nearly seven years after Gsell disappeared.