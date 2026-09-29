Middle River Exxon Sells $50K Powerball Winner

The Eastern Boulevard ticket matched four white balls plus the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – A Powerball ticket sold at a Middle River Exxon is worth $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket came from Martin Exxon, 2333 Eastern Boulevard in Middle River, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Monday’s winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

Middle River Ticket Lands $50K Prize

Matching four white balls plus the Powerball delivered the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winner has 182 days from the Sept. 28 drawing to claim the money.

Because the prize exceeds $25,000, it must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, either by mail or through an in-person appointment.

Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Three Big Maryland Winners in One Drawing

The Middle River ticket was one of three Maryland Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 Monday night.

A second $50,000 winner was sold at Royal Farms in Lutherville, while a North Beach player won $150,000 after adding Power Play and receiving the 3X multiplier.

Another 12,451 Maryland tickets won smaller prizes ranging from $4 to $100.

No ticket nationwide hit the jackpot, pushing Wednesday night’s estimated top prize to $409 million with a $170.2 million cash option.