Lottery Results, Maryland

Middle River Exxon Sells $50K Powerball Winner

By /
Lottery winner - a big pile of money,
Lottery Winner - A big pile of money.

The Eastern Boulevard ticket matched four white balls plus the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – A Powerball ticket sold at a Middle River Exxon is worth $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket came from Martin Exxon, 2333 Eastern Boulevard in Middle River, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Monday’s winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

Middle River Ticket Lands $50K Prize

Matching four white balls plus the Powerball delivered the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winner has 182 days from the Sept. 28 drawing to claim the money.

Because the prize exceeds $25,000, it must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, either by mail or through an in-person appointment.

Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Three Big Maryland Winners in One Drawing

The Middle River ticket was one of three Maryland Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 Monday night.

A second $50,000 winner was sold at Royal Farms in Lutherville, while a North Beach player won $150,000 after adding Power Play and receiving the 3X multiplier.

Another 12,451 Maryland tickets won smaller prizes ranging from $4 to $100.

No ticket nationwide hit the jackpot, pushing Wednesday night’s estimated top prize to $409 million with a $170.2 million cash option.

Advertise With Us

Advertise Your Business — Reach Thousands Daily

Connect with active local readers and regional consumers across New Jersey.

Learn More
Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

Learn More About Chris Quigley
Latest From Chris Quigley
More From Chris Quigley
Contact Author Suggest a Correction Ethics Policy FAQ
Related Topics
Baltimore County lottery Maryland Powerball

Maryland

Daily local and breaking news for Maryland and surrounding area.

Allegany County Baltimore Ocean City Prince George's County Wicomico County
Scroll to Top