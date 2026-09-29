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Surveillance Footage Leads Police to Suspect in Lindenwold Car Break-Ins

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Surveillance footage leads police to suspect in lindenwold car break-ins
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Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a suspect after multiple cars were burglarized near Linden Avenue and Berlin Road.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. – A Lindenwold man was arrested after police say he admitted to a series of overnight vehicle burglaries reported near Linden Avenue and Berlin Road.

The burglaries were reported early Sept. 20 after multiple vehicle owners contacted police, according to a Lindenwold Police Department media release.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from several cameras in the area and developed a description of a possible suspect.

Police Spot Suspect Two Days Later

On Sept. 22, patrol officers located a man matching the description and conducted a pedestrian stop.

Police said officers then learned the man had outstanding warrants and took him into custody.

At police headquarters, detectives interviewed the suspect about the vehicle burglaries.

According to the department, the man admitted to the burglaries during that interview.

Lindenwold Man Charged in Vehicle Break-Ins

Police identified the suspect as Davon Robert, 33, of the 500 block of Gibbsboro Road.

Robert was charged in connection with the vehicle burglaries and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, according to the release.

The department did not specify how many vehicles were burglarized or list the individual charges filed in the case.

The charges are allegations, and Robert is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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