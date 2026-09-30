Lottery Results, Connecticut

Lucky Scratch-Off Turns Milford Store Stop Into a Big Win

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Lottery winnings - pile of money
Lottery winnings - Pile of money

A 10X Cash ticket sold in Milford delivered a solid Connecticut Lottery payday.

MILFORD, CT – A Connecticut Lottery player from Milford scored a five-figure prize on a 10X Cash 18th Edition scratch-off, according to state winner records dated Sept. 28.

The winning ticket was tied to Milford Green Food Store in Milford.

The prize was worth $10,000.

Key Points

  • The winning game was 10X Cash 18th Edition.
  • Milford Green Food Store was the retailer tied to the ticket.
  • The Connecticut Lottery record listed the prize at $10,000.

Milford Store Lands Another Lottery Winner

The available winner record does not identify the player by name or provide additional details about when the ticket was purchased.

The $10,000 prize adds another notable scratch-off win to the Connecticut Lottery’s recent list of payouts.

Winner Details Remain Limited

Milford Green Food Store is listed as the retailer associated with the ticket.

No additional information about the winner’s plans or claim details was included in the available record.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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