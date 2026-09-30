Lucky Scratch-Off Turns Milford Store Stop Into a Big Win

A 10X Cash ticket sold in Milford delivered a solid Connecticut Lottery payday.

MILFORD, CT – A Connecticut Lottery player from Milford scored a five-figure prize on a 10X Cash 18th Edition scratch-off, according to state winner records dated Sept. 28.

The winning ticket was tied to Milford Green Food Store in Milford.

The prize was worth $10,000.

Key Points

The winning game was 10X Cash 18th Edition.

Milford Green Food Store was the retailer tied to the ticket.

The Connecticut Lottery record listed the prize at $10,000.

Milford Store Lands Another Lottery Winner

The available winner record does not identify the player by name or provide additional details about when the ticket was purchased.

The $10,000 prize adds another notable scratch-off win to the Connecticut Lottery’s recent list of payouts.

Winner Details Remain Limited

Milford Green Food Store is listed as the retailer associated with the ticket.

No additional information about the winner’s plans or claim details was included in the available record.