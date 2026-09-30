Woman Shot in Woodlawn Domestic Dispute, 21-Year-Old Held Without Bail

Police handcuffs used during an arrest.

A Tuesday morning dispute turned violent on Security Boulevard, police say.

TOWSON, MD – A 23-year-old woman was shot during a domestic dispute in Woodlawn Tuesday morning, and a 21-year-old man is now being held without bail on an attempted first-degree murder charge, Baltimore County Police said.

Hayden Hill, 21, was arrested by Violent Crimes detectives following the shooting in the 6700 block of Security Boulevard. Police announced the arrest Wednesday and said the shooting was not fatal.

Officers responded at approximately 7:35 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of gunfire. They found the wounded woman at the scene and had her transported to an area hospital.

Key Points

Hayden Hill, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after the Tuesday morning shooting.

Police said everyone involved has been identified and there is no continuing threat to the community.

Morning Domestic Dispute Ends in Gunfire

Baltimore County Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, although investigators did not release additional information about what allegedly happened before the woman was shot.

Officers responding to the 6700 block of Security Boulevard found the 23-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital. Police did not identify the woman or provide additional information about her injuries or condition.

Investigators also did not disclose the relationship between Hill and the victim.

“All parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the community at this time,” Baltimore County Police said.

Hill Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder

Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes detectives arrested Hill as part of the investigation.

Police said the 21-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The charge is an allegation and has not been proven in court.

Police did not announce any additional charges Wednesday or provide further details about Hill’s arrest.