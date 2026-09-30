Shelter-in-place ordered near paterson plank road as secaucus police activity unfolds

Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police vehicle.

Police told people near 1300 Paterson Plank Road to stay inside and avoid the area.

SECAUCUS, N.J. – Secaucus police ordered people near 1300 Paterson Plank Road to shelter in place Wednesday morning as officers responded to an active police situation near Paterson Plank Road and First Street.

The Secaucus Police Department said the shelter-in-place order remained in effect as of an 11:33 a.m. update. Police also urged drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area while the response continued.

Officials did not immediately disclose what prompted the police activity or whether anyone had been injured, detained or taken into custody.

Key Points

Secaucus Police ordered people near 1300 Paterson Plank Road to shelter in place.

Police activity was reported around Paterson Plank Road and First Street.

Authorities had not released details about the nature of the incident in the initial alerts.

Shelter-in-Place Order Issued in Secaucus

The Secaucus Police Department initially advised all people in the area of 1300 Paterson Plank Road to shelter in place.

In an update at 11:33 a.m., police reiterated that the order remained active for people in the immediate area.

“Shelter in place is in effect,” the department said in its update.

Police separately advised the public to avoid Paterson Plank Road and First Street because of ongoing law enforcement activity.

The initial alert did not indicate whether nearby businesses, schools or municipal buildings were affected.

Police Say More Updates Will Follow

Authorities said additional information would be released when possible, but police had not publicly described the nature of the incident in the first round of alerts.

The area sits along one of Secaucus’ main roadways. The Town of Secaucus municipal complex and police headquarters are located at 1203 Paterson Plank Road, according to the town’s official website.

Residents in the affected area should continue following police instructions and remain indoors until authorities announce that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional verified information becomes available.