Nude Intruder Entered Little Silver Home, Exposed Himself to Juvenile, Prosecutors Say

A Red Bank man is accused of entering a Little Silver home while partially nude and exposing himself to a juvenile inside an upstairs bedroom.

A Red Bank man is accused of walking into a stranger’s unlocked home, going upstairs and exposing himself to a juvenile before the homeowner restrained him outside.

LITTLE SILVER, N.J. — A 23-year-old Red Bank man has been charged after prosecutors say he entered a stranger’s Little Silver home while nude from the waist down, went upstairs and exposed himself to a juvenile inside her bedroom.

Ernesto Lozano-Zane is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, a disorderly persons offense, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 14, when officers from the Little Silver Police Department were called to a home for a report of an unknown person who had entered the residence.

Homeowner Restrained Suspect Outside

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner on the front lawn restraining Lozano-Zane and preventing him from leaving, according to investigators.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Little Silver police found that Lozano-Zane had allegedly entered the house moments earlier through an unlocked front door.

Prosecutors said he then went upstairs to a bedroom occupied by a juvenile.

The juvenile alerted the rest of her family after discovering him inside, investigators said.

Clothing Found Inside Another Bedroom

Authorities said Lozano-Zane was nude from the waist down during the encounter.

His clothing and other personal belongings were later found inside another bedroom in the home, according to prosecutors.

Lozano-Zane was taken into custody at the scene and held pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. A detention hearing was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Investigators Seeking Additional Information

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Lozano-Zane’s activities to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Julio Casso at 732-431-7160, Ext. 2220, or Little Silver Police Sgt. Joseph Calao at 732-747-5900.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Danielle Zanzuccki and Diane Aifer of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Bureau.

Lozano-Zane is represented by attorney Chris Hareas of Freehold.

The charges are accusations. Lozano-Zane is presumed innocent unless convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.

More Monmouth County news and New Jersey crime coverage can be found at Shore News Network.