ICE Arrests Two Uzbek Truck Drivers in New Jersey During Targeted CDL Enforcement

ICE officers arrested two Uzbek nationals operating commercial vehicles during separate enforcement actions in Woodbridge and Hamilton, New Jersey.

Federal immigration officers arrested two Uzbek nationals in Woodbridge and Hamilton as part of a broader crackdown on allegedly fraudulent and improper commercial driver licensing practices.

NEWARK, N.J. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested two commercial truck operators in separate New Jersey enforcement actions as federal authorities intensify scrutiny of commercial driver’s licenses issued to people without permanent legal status.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark officers arrested Zokhid Zakhidov, 37, in Woodbridge and Khayrullo Payzullaev, 30, in Hamilton on Aug. 23. Both men are citizens of Uzbekistan, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The arrests were carried out as part of a nationwide Department of Homeland Security effort targeting fraudulent or improperly issued commercial driver credentials.

One Driver Had DWI Conviction, Pending Assault Charge

Zakhidov was found in possession of a New York commercial learner permit when ICE officers took him into custody.

Federal officials said his criminal history includes a May 15 conviction for driving while intoxicated in New York. He also has pending charges dating to Jan. 26 for assault with intent to cause physical injury and harassment.

Cranbury police arrested Zakhidov as a fugitive from justice on April 28, according to ICE.

He remains in federal immigration custody pending removal proceedings.

Second Driver Held After Immigration Judge’s Order

Payzullaev was carrying a non-domiciled Pennsylvania commercial driver’s license when ICE officers arrested him in Hamilton.

An immigration judge in Philadelphia ordered him detained on July 21, according to ICE. He also remains in federal custody pending removal proceedings.

Non-domiciled commercial licenses can be issued under federal and state rules to certain drivers whose permanent residence is outside the state or United States, although eligibility and documentation requirements apply.

ICE Says Officers Are Trained to Spot CDL Fraud

“Our field office is fully aligned with DHS’ commitment to enforcing our immigration laws and protecting our communities and keeping dangerous individuals off our roadways,” ICE Newark Field Office Director Arthur Wilson said.

“Every day, ICE officers in New Jersey are dedicated to identifying, arresting and removing individuals who are unlawfully present and who endanger the American people,” Wilson said.

Federal officials said ICE officers in New Jersey have received Department of Transportation training intended to help them identify potentially fraudulent commercial driver credentials.

The arrests follow a July partnership between the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation aimed at identifying fraudulent and illegal practices involving commercial driver training programs and licensing.

The issue has drawn increased attention as federal authorities focus on who is obtaining commercial licenses and whether licensing schools and state systems are properly verifying applicants.

More New Jersey crime news and immigration enforcement coverage can be found at Shore News Network.