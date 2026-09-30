$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at Tops in East Amherst

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One lucky Powerball ticket sold in East Amherst hit the game’s $1 million second prize.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. – A Powerball ticket sold at a Tops Markets store in East Amherst matched enough numbers in the Sept. 28 drawing to win a $1 million second prize, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets, 9660 Transit Road, lottery officials said. The ticket was the only second-prize winner announced by the New York Lottery for that drawing.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder, and no winner information was included in the announcement.

Key Points

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Tops Markets, 9660 Transit Road in East Amherst.

The ticket won the game’s second prize in the Sept. 28 drawing.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

East Amherst Tops Sells $1 Million Powerball Ticket

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket came from the Sept. 28 Powerball drawing.

Powerball players choose five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Lottery officials did not provide additional details about when the winning ticket was purchased or whether the ticket holder had claimed the prize.

Powerball Win Lands in Erie County

The $1 million prize gives East Amherst and Erie County another high-value lottery win to add to the region’s recent ticket sales.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to support public schools across the state.

Players can check winning numbers and prize information through the official New York Lottery website.