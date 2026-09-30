Robbery in Northeast DC Sends Police Searching for Suspect Near H Street

Police issued a late-night lookout after a robbery on I Street NE.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC police were searching Tuesday night for a man wanted in connection with a robbery reported in the 1200 block of I Street NE, according to an alert issued by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The robbery was reported around 8:39 p.m. Sept. 29 in Northeast DC. Police did not immediately release details about what was taken, whether a weapon was used or whether anyone was injured.

Investigators issued a lookout for a Black man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a salt-and-pepper beard.

Key Points

The robbery was reported in the 1200 block of I Street NE.

Police were looking for a man in his 40s or 50s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a fanny pack.

The suspect was last seen heading south on 13th Street toward H Street NE.

Suspect Last Seen Heading Toward H Street NE

According to the police alert, the man was last seen traveling southbound on 13th Street in the direction of H Street NE.

Police described him as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a fanny pack.

The alert instructed members of the public not to approach the suspect and to call 911 if they see him or have immediate information about his location.

Authorities had not announced an arrest at the time of the alert.

Police Investigation Continues in Northeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

It was not clear from the initial alert whether the victim knew the suspect or whether investigators had recovered surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact DC police. The department’s alert emphasized that residents should not attempt to confront the person described in the lookout.

DC police are searching for a man after a robbery on I Street NE, with the suspect last seen heading toward H Street in Northeast DC.