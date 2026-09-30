Fayetteville wegmans turns up winning lottery ticket

A TAKE 5 ticket sold at Wegmans in Fayetteville hit the game’s top prize.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – A TAKE 5 ticket sold at a Wegmans store in Fayetteville won the top prize in the Sept. 28 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Wegmans #30, located at 6789 E. Genesee St., lottery officials said. The ticket was worth $28,865.50.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Key Points

The top-prize TAKE 5 ticket was sold at Wegmans #30 in Fayetteville.

The ticket won $28,865.50 in the Sept. 28 evening drawing.

TAKE 5 prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

Fayetteville Wegmans Sells Winning TAKE 5 Ticket

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket came from the evening TAKE 5 drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials said draw-game prizes of any amount may be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Top Prize Lands in Onondaga County

The win adds another notable lottery prize to Central New York, with the Fayetteville Wegmans now tied to Monday night’s top TAKE 5 ticket.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to support public schools statewide.

Players can check winning numbers and claim information through the official New York Lottery website.