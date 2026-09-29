Lottery Results, Maryland

Maryland Royal Farms Sells $50K Powerball Winner

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Maryland royal farms sells $50k powerball winner
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The Baltimore County ticket matched four white balls plus the Powerball while the jackpot climbed to $409 million.

LUTHERVILLE, MD – A Powerball ticket sold at a Royal Farms in Lutherville is worth $50,000 after matching five of the six numbers needed for Monday night’s jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Royal Farms, 501 West Seminary Avenue in Lutherville, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The Sept. 28 winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

Lutherville Ticket Hits Third-Tier Prize

The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball, producing a $50,000 prize.

The Maryland Lottery said winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim Powerball prizes.

The Lottery encourages winners to sign their tickets and keep them secure until they can be redeemed.

Prizes greater than $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, either by mail or through an appointment.

Jackpot Jumps to $409 Million

No one nationwide matched all six numbers Monday night, sending the Powerball jackpot higher for Wednesday’s drawing.

The estimated jackpot is now $409 million, with an estimated $170.2 million cash option.

The Lutherville ticket was one of three Maryland winners worth $50,000 or more from Monday night. A North Beach ticket won $150,000 with Power Play, while another $50,000 ticket was sold in Middle River.

Another 12,451 Maryland Powerball tickets won smaller prizes from the drawing.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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