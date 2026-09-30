Thanks for Visiting: Roselle Might Be First in Light But It’s Last in Spell Checking

Roselle installed a new “Thanks for visiting” sign honoring Mayor Donald Shaw, but the word “visiting” was misspelled as “visivting.”

A new borough gateway sign honoring Mayor Donald A. Shaw and promoting “Roselle Stronger Together” contains an embarrassing spelling error in its farewell message.

ROSELLE, N.J. — Roselle has a brand-new sign thanking motorists for visiting the borough.

Unfortunately, it says “Thanks for visivting.”

The photo shared by resident Joe Colangelo on X is making its rounds today.

Lol Roselle misspelled "visiting" on their new sign. pic.twitter.com/rgoffBcTFm — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) September 30, 2026

The large sign installed above a busy roadway features Mayor Donald A. Shaw’s name and the slogan “Roselle Stronger Together,” but the misspelled farewell immediately became the most noticeable part of the display on social media since it went up.

A photo of the sign began circulating Wednesday, drawing attention to the extra “v” in “visiting.”

New Sign Promotes ‘Roselle Stronger Together’

The sign prominently features Shaw’s name along with the borough’s “Roselle Stronger Together” branding. It promotes unity, but doesn’t promote hitting the spell check button before spending taxpayer money on a huge banner.

The typo appears directly above that message, making the mistake especially visible to drivers passing beneath it.

It was not immediately clear who designed, approved or installed the sign, or whether the borough had ordered a corrected version.

Typo Quickly Becomes the Story

The error is simple but difficult to overlook.

Roselle Mayor Donald A. Shaw has not yet addressed the matter publicly.