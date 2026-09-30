New Jersey Warms Into the 80s Again Before Cooler, Unsettled Weekend

New Jersey will see mostly sunny and warmer weather through Friday before temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s with weekend shower chances. A sunny day at the beach in Cape May - Photo by Joe Sohm

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 will dominate through Friday before a cold front brings cooler weather and a chance of weekend showers.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey is heading into a mostly dry and increasingly warm stretch through Friday before temperatures drop sharply for the weekend.

The National Weather Service says high pressure is building across the region following the departure of the nor’easter, bringing calmer conditions and gradually clearing skies. The Mount Holly forecast office says unsettled weather could return from Friday night through Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Near 77

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Winds will remain light, with a calm morning giving way to a west or southwest breeze around 5 mph.

Wednesday night will turn mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

Thursday: Warmer, Near 80

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly sunny after some early clouds, with highs around 79 to 80 degrees across much of the state.

Southwest winds will remain light.

Overnight lows will stay mild, generally in the low-to-mid 60s.

Friday: Warmest Day, Low-to-Mid 80s

Friday should be the warmest day of the period.

Most of New Jersey will see mostly sunny skies with highs around 82 to 84 degrees.

A cold front approaching later Friday will increase cloud cover, with about a 30% chance of showers Friday night.

Saturday: Noticeably Cooler

Temperatures fall quickly behind the front.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to mostly cloudy depending on location, with highs only around 70 to 72 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Sunday: Clouds and Another Shower Chance

Sunday looks cooler and cloudier, with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A 30% to 50% chance of showers develops during the day and continues into Sunday night in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service forecast discussion says the main theme through the weekend is a transition from high pressure and warm conditions to a more unsettled pattern.