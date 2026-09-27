Ocean City Beaches Battered by Nor’easter as Debris, Erosion Hit End of Guarding Season

Ocean City beaches are dealing with debris, erosion and dangerous surf from a nor’easter as lifeguards prepare to end the 2026 guarding season Sunday.

Ocean City Beach Patrol says dangerous surf, storm debris and tides reaching the dunes have transformed the final weekend of the 2026 lifeguard season.

OCEAN CITY, MD – A powerful nor’easter has left Ocean City beaches battered by debris, erosion and dangerous surf just as the resort prepares to end its 2026 lifeguard season Sunday. Beach Patrol officials said conditions have been so hazardous that rescue crews spent much of the past week keeping people off the sand and out of the ocean.

“This past week has been anything but a typical end to the season,” the Ocean City Beach Patrol said in a weekend advisory. Officials blamed the unusual conditions on the strong offshore nor’easter and the dangerous ocean conditions accompanying it.

Debris washing back toward Ocean City beaches

Beach Patrol officials said a significant amount of debris has been swept into the ocean during the storm, creating another hazard as waves and currents push material back toward shore.

“A large amount of debris has been washed in the ocean and can become extremely dangerous as it makes its way back toward shore,” the patrol said.

High tides have already pushed water to the dunes and beach access walkways, according to the agency. The combination of elevated water, strong surf and erosion prompted crews to remove most lifeguard stands ahead of the worst conditions.

“In preparation for the extreme high tides and beach erosion, most lifeguard stands were already removed from the beach,” officials said.

Lifeguards finish 2026 season Sunday

Sunday marks the official end of the 2026 guarding season in Ocean City, Maryland. After the final shifts end, the remaining lifeguard stands will be removed and Surf Rescue Technicians will no longer be stationed along the beach.

“Please understand: once the Beach Patrol goes off duty, there will be no lifeguards on Ocean City’s beaches,” the agency warned. “Do not enter the ocean or participate in water-related activities.”

Beach Patrol officials said the agency is scheduled to return Saturday, May 29, for Memorial Day weekend and the start of the 2027 season.

Danger can remain after the storm clears

Officials cautioned visitors not to assume the water is safe simply because skies clear and the weather improves. Strong currents, powerful waves and floating or submerged debris can linger after coastal storms move away.

“In fact, the days following a storm can be some of the most hazardous times to enter the ocean,” Beach Patrol said.

The National Weather Service similarly advises swimmers to take dangerous currents seriously and to enter the ocean only near staffed lifeguard areas when guards are present.

For Ocean City, that warning takes on added urgency after Sunday. With the summer guarding season ending, Beach Patrol officials are urging everyone to stay out of the water until guarded beaches return next spring.

“Keep your feet in the sand until the lifeguard is in the stand,” the agency said.