Firefighters rescue doe trapped in fence as nor’easter pounds middletown

Firefighters in Middletown Township rescued a doe trapped in a fence during Saturday’s nor’easter, and the animal ran off uninjured after being freed. Photo by Middletown Fire Dept.

The deer escaped injury after firefighters from two Middletown companies carefully freed her from a fence during Saturday’s storm.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Firefighters in Middletown Township carried out an unusual rescue Saturday, freeing a doe that became trapped in a fence while a nor’easter brought rain, wind and flooding to the area.

The Middletown Township Fire Department said firefighters from Old Village Fire Company and Middletown Township Fire Company No. 1 responded and were able to carefully free the animal.

Deer gets stuck during storm

“Even the deer have had enough of this Nor’Easter,” the department wrote in a lighthearted social media post.

Firefighters in middletown township rescued a doe trapped in a fence during saturday’s nor’easter, and the animal ran off uninjured after being freed. Photo by middletown fire dept.

Officials said the doe became stuck in a fence while residents across the township were dealing with storm-related conditions. Firefighters worked to release the animal without causing further injury.

“Luckily for her, the firefighters at Old Village Fire Company and Middletown Township Fire Company No.1 were able to carefully free her out,” the department said.

Doe runs off uninjured

The rescue ended without injury to the deer, according to the fire department.

“We are happy to report that the doe was uninjured, and quickly ran off after being freed,” officials said.

Firefighters in middletown township rescued a doe trapped in a fence during saturday’s nor’easter, and the animal ran off uninjured after being freed. Photo by middletown fire dept.

The incident offered a brief bright spot amid widespread storm disruptions across Monmouth County, where residents have been dealing with flooding, downed trees and power outages.

Storm hazards remain across the region

Middletown fire officials used the post to remind residents to stay safe as the nor’easter continued affecting the area.

Wildlife can also become displaced or trapped during severe weather, particularly when strong winds, flooding and debris disrupt normal movement. The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife provides guidance on wildlife issues, while storm-related safety information is available through the National Weather Service.