Extreme Flooding Threatens Egg Harbor Township Roads as High Tides Force Closures

Police warned that flooding could shut major routes including the Black Horse Pike, Margate Causeway and Longport Boulevard as crews continue rescues.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Extreme flooding was expected to continue into Sunday as high tides threatened several major roads in Egg Harbor Township, police said. Officials warned that rising water could force closures along the Black Horse Pike, through West Atlantic City and on other low-lying routes.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department said the flooding threat was likely to persist through additional high-tide cycles. “This will more than likely result in road closures on the Black Horse Pike, through the West Atlantic City section, Margate Causeway, Longport Boulevard, and Ocean Heights Avenue,” police said.

Major roads could close during high tide

Ocean Heights Avenue was specifically identified as a concern between Blackman Road and Steelmanville Road. Police said crews were preparing to maintain closures and keep motorists away from flooded areas.

The warning comes as Atlantic County communities deal with widespread coastal flooding and storm impacts. Drivers can monitor state roadway conditions through 511NJ before traveling.

Police urged motorists not to take chances on roads covered by water, especially in low-lying areas where flooding can deepen quickly around high tide.

Firefighters rescue people from flooded areas

Egg Harbor Township police credited local fire companies with spending much of the day rescuing people from flooded areas. “The volunteers from Egg Harbor Township Fire Companies spent most of the day rescuing citizens from flooded areas — our hat’s off to them,” the department said.

Township public works, parks and recreation staff, ambulance crews and police also worked together to assist people rescued from flooded motel rooms. Officials said those agencies provided care and temporary hospitality after residents and visitors were brought to safety.

The response also included shared-service partners from Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Northfield, Margate, Longport and Somers Point. Police said public-service crews from those communities worked alongside Egg Harbor Township police, fire and EMS personnel to maintain closures and keep drivers out of dangerous areas.

Flooding danger expected to continue

Officials said the threat was not limited to a single high-tide cycle, with additional flooding expected as water levels rise again. The National Weather Service advises drivers never to enter flooded roadways because water depth and roadway damage can be difficult to judge.

Police said emergency crews would continue coordinating road closures, rescues and assistance as conditions change. Motorists should expect detours and possible shutdowns on major routes until water recedes and roads are deemed safe.