Nypd seeks 8 suspects after man slashed, robbed of backpack in queens

NYPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of eight suspects wanted after a 29-year-old man was slashed and robbed on 88 Road in Queens.

Police said a 29-year-old man was attacked by eight people after a dispute on 88 Road, suffering a slash wound to his back before his belongings were stolen.

QUEENS, NY – Police are searching for eight suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a 29-year-old man outside 91-47 88 Road in Queens earlier this month. The attack happened at about 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 10 after a verbal dispute, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Nypd detectives are seeking eight suspects after a 29-year-old man was slashed and robbed of a backpack containing electronics in queens.

Investigators said the eight unidentified individuals approached the victim before several members of the group displayed weapons and cutting instruments. The confrontation then turned violent, leaving the victim with injuries across his body.

Nypd detectives are seeking eight suspects after a 29-year-old man was slashed and robbed of a backpack containing electronics in queens.

Victim slashed during robbery

“Multiple individuals displayed weapons and cutting instruments and proceeded to assault the victim,” police said.

The victim was slashed in the back during the attack and suffered additional injuries throughout his body, according to investigators. Police did not provide an updated condition for the man in the Crime Stoppers alert.

The suspects then forcibly took the victim’s backpack. Police said it contained a laptop computer, charger and cellphone with a combined value of approximately $480.

Eight suspects fled on foot

Nypd detectives are seeking eight suspects after a 29-year-old man was slashed and robbed of a backpack containing electronics in queens.

After the robbery, all eight suspects ran from the area and fled to an unknown location, investigators said. Police released surveillance images as detectives continued working to identify the group.

The case remains under investigation by the NYPD. Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the attack.

NYPD asks public for information

Anyone with information about the suspects can submit tips through the NYPD Crime Stoppers program. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The investigation remains active as police seek to identify each of the eight people shown in the released images.