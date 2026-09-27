Atlantic city flooding worsens around high tide as police urge drivers to avoid routes 30 and 40

Police said water remained on city streets Sunday morning, with additional flooding expected around the 9 a.m. ocean high-tide cycle.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Flooding continued across parts of Atlantic City Sunday morning as police warned residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off several major routes. Officials said additional flooding was expected around the morning high-tide cycle, which was forecast to crest in the ocean at about 9 a.m.

“Atlantic City continues to experience water in the streets, and additional flooding is expected during the high-tide cycle,” the Atlantic City Police Department said in a public alert.

Police recommend Atlantic City Expressway for travel

Authorities advised motorists who must enter or leave the city to use the Atlantic City Expressway. Police specifically told drivers to avoid Routes 30 and 40 while flooding affects streets across the resort.

“Residents and visitors are urged to avoid travel unless it is necessary,” police said. Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue were reported as safe for travel at the time of the alert, while motorists were encouraged to avoid other city roads whenever possible.

The closures and flooding come as Atlantic County deals with coastal storm impacts and water covering low-lying roads. Drivers can monitor broader roadway conditions through 511NJ before heading into the area.

High tide raises flooding concerns

Police said the ocean high tide was expected to crest around 9 a.m., increasing the risk of additional water on city streets. Conditions can change quickly around coastal flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and near drainage trouble spots.

“Please obey all traffic signs and follow directions from local public-safety officials,” police said. “Do not drive through flooded streets.”

Drivers warned to turn around at flooded roads

Authorities repeated the familiar flood-safety warning: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Even shallow-looking water can conceal deeper flooding or roadway damage, making flooded streets dangerous to cross.

Residents and visitors should continue checking local emergency updates as water levels change through the morning. The National Weather Service also advises motorists never to drive through flooded roadways.