About 3,200 Wall Township Residents Without Power as Crews Clear Storm Damage

Wall Township officials said multiple outages remain active Sunday as public works crews clear roads and utility workers deal with downed power lines.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – About 3,200 residents were affected by power outages in Wall Township Sunday as emergency crews worked through storm damage, blocked roads and downed utility lines. Township officials said public works crews were clearing roads where conditions allowed, but live electrical wires continued to limit access in some areas.

“Wall Township Emergency Services and Emergency Management continue to manage several outages in Wall Township currently affecting approximately 3200 residents,” Wall Township Police said in an afternoon update.

Crews clearing roads where power lines are not live

The township’s Department of Public Works is coordinating with utility companies to reopen roads where crews can safely operate. Officials said some locations cannot be cleared until utility workers address electrical hazards.

“Our Department of Public Works, in consultation with utility companies are actively clearing the roadways they can that are not affected by live power lines,” police said.

Authorities urged motorists and pedestrians to stay out of closed areas and assume any fallen electrical wire remains energized. “Please adhere to all road closures,” police said. “Treat all downed power lines as if they are live.”

Police dispatch cannot provide restoration times

Wall Township officials also addressed calls from residents looking for information about when electricity will return. Although 911 calls in the township go directly to Wall Township Police Dispatch, communications officers do not have utility restoration estimates.

“Your 911 calls go directly to Wall Township Police Dispatch, but our communications officers do not have information regarding power restoration times,” police said.

Residents looking for outage information or estimated restoration times were directed to Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage reporting system or the utility’s customer service line at 1-888-544-4877.

Storm outages continue across Monmouth County

The disruptions come as communities across Monmouth County deal with storm-related outages, fallen trees and damaged utility infrastructure. Conditions can vary block by block, particularly where trees or wires have fallen across local roads.

Wall Township officials said residents should continue respecting closures while crews work through affected areas. The township is also encouraging residents to use its mobile app for local emergency and municipal updates as conditions change.