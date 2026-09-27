Three Buffalo Teens Arrested After Gunpoint Carjacking, Fourth Suspect Sought

Buffalo police released details of five arrests following an unlawful gathering on Niagara Street that left two officers injured.

Police said three teenagers were caught after a stolen vehicle crashed near Perry Street while a fourth suspect escaped on foot.

BUFFALO, NY – Three teenagers were arrested Saturday after an alleged armed carjacking in Buffalo that began with a gunpoint robbery on Willett Street and ended with a crash near Perry Street, according to a Buffalo Police Department release. A fourth suspect remained at large Sunday.

District officers were called to the 200 block of Willett Street at about 2:15 a.m. for a reported robbery. “A victim was alleged to be robbed at gunpoint before the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car,” police said.

Stolen vehicle spotted near Cazenovia Way

A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle at Cazenovia Way, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said the vehicle traveled west on Abbott Road and South Park Avenue before turning north onto Van Rensselaer Street.

The vehicle eventually stopped at Perry Street, where four occupants ran from the scene, police said. “Three occupants were apprehended,” the department said, while a fourth suspect remained outstanding.

Three teenagers charged with robbery

Police identified those arrested only by age and gender because they are juveniles. They include a 14-year-old Buffalo boy, a 16-year-old Buffalo girl and a 17-year-old Buffalo boy.

All three were charged with one count of second-degree robbery under New York law, a Class C felony. The offense is defined under New York Penal Law § 160.10.

Police did not release additional information about the victim or say whether anyone was injured during the alleged robbery. Authorities also did not disclose whether a firearm was recovered.

Fourth suspect remains outstanding

Buffalo police said the investigation remains active as detectives work to identify and locate the fourth person who fled from the vehicle. No description of that suspect was included in the initial release.

The arrests came only hours after the reported gunpoint robbery, with officers tracing the stolen vehicle across several Buffalo streets before the suspects abandoned it. Additional charges could be announced if investigators develop further evidence in the case.