Downed Trees and Wires Close Roads in Atlantic Highlands as Police Warn of Live Lines

Storm damage closed Ocean Boulevard and East Highland Avenue in Atlantic Highlands Sunday as police warned residents to avoid downed wires.Atlantic Highlands Police Dept

Ocean Boulevard and East Highland Avenue were closed Sunday after storm damage brought down trees and utility wires in Atlantic Highlands.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Storm damage forced multiple road closures in Atlantic Highlands Sunday after trees and utility wires came down across local streets, police said. Authorities warned residents to avoid the affected areas and treat all fallen wires as energized.

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department said Ocean Boulevard was closed between Lower Prospect Road and Lawrie Road because a tree had fallen onto wires.

Ocean Boulevard, East Highland Avenue closed

East Highland Avenue was also closed between Ocean Boulevard and Sears Landing because of a downed tree, according to police. Local traffic was being permitted into the affected areas, but authorities urged other motorists to use alternate routes.

“Please avoid the closures whenever possible and use alternate routes,” police said.

The closures add to storm-related travel problems across Monmouth County, where downed trees, power lines and flooding have disrupted traffic in several communities.

Police warn residents to stay away from downed wires

Authorities issued a direct warning about electrical hazards near the road closures. “Please do not approach or touch any downed wires,” the department said.

Police added, “Treat all downed wires as energized and dangerous.”

Residents encountering fallen utility lines should stay clear and report dangerous conditions to emergency responders or the appropriate utility. Broader traffic conditions can be checked through 511NJ before traveling through storm-affected areas.

Closures remain in place as crews assess damage

Police did not announce an estimated reopening time for either roadway. The closures are expected to remain in effect while crews address the fallen trees and any utility hazards.

The National Weather Service advises people to avoid downed power lines and remain alert for falling trees and limbs during strong-wind events. Atlantic Highlands police said drivers should continue using alternate routes until the affected roads are cleared.