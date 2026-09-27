Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Route 58 Crash Near Chesapeake-Suffolk Line

Two men were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a pickup truck traveling the wrong way struck an SUV Sunday morning.

CHESAPEAKE, VA – A wrong-way driver caused a serious head-on crash on Route 58 westbound near the Suffolk city line Sunday morning, leaving two men hospitalized and shutting down the highway, according to Chesapeake Police. Officers were called to the crash at approximately 7:39 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it slammed head-on into an SUV, police said. The adult male driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the pickup driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Wrong-way pickup crossed into westbound traffic

Investigators have not said how or where the pickup entered the wrong side of Route 58. Police also did not immediately release the identities of either driver or provide additional information about their conditions.

The collision happened near the boundary between Chesapeake and Suffolk, along a heavily traveled highway connecting communities across southeastern Virginia. No other vehicles or injuries were identified in the department’s initial report.

Route 58 westbound closed at Suffolk city line

Route 58 westbound remained closed at the Suffolk city line Sunday morning while investigators examined the scene and crews removed debris from the roadway. Police urged motorists to find another route.

Drivers can monitor regional highway conditions and closures through Virginia 511 before traveling through the area. The duration of the Route 58 closure was not immediately announced.

Crash remains under investigation

Chesapeake Police said the investigation remains active as officers work to determine what led to the pickup traveling against traffic. Authorities have not announced whether speed, impairment or any other factor contributed to the collision.

The closure could continue while investigators document the roadway and damaged vehicles. Motorists traveling through the Virginia Tidewater region should expect delays near the Chesapeake-Suffolk line.