Three-Alarm Queens House Fire Injures 3 Firefighters as Flames Spread to Adjoining Home

Three firefighters were injured in a three-alarm Queens house fire Sunday as 192 FDNY fire and EMS personnel responded to 97-07 34th Avenue.

FDNY crews sent nearly 200 fire and EMS personnel to 97-07 34th Avenue early Sunday after flames spread from the second floor into the attic and a neighboring structure.

QUEENS, NY – A three-alarm fire tore through a private dwelling in Queens early Sunday, injuring three firefighters and spreading into an adjoining structure before crews brought the blaze under control. The New York City Fire Department said calls began coming in around 4 a.m. for a fire at 97-07 34th Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found flames on the second floor and in the attic, with fire extending into the neighboring building. The size and conditions of the fire prompted FDNY commanders to escalate the response to a third alarm.

Heavy clutter complicated firefighting operation

“There was heavy clutter throughout the fire building,” Deputy Chief Christopher Paolicelli said. “We transmitted a third alarm, which brought 63 units and 192 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.”

That response included a large contingent of firefighters, emergency medical personnel and command staff working to contain the fire and stop further spread. The incident unfolded before dawn in the New York City borough.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries during the operation, FDNY said. No additional injuries were reported in the department’s initial statement.

Fire brought under control before 6 a.m.

Crews placed the fire under control at 5:44 a.m., roughly an hour and 45 minutes after the first calls were received. FDNY did not immediately release information about the extent of damage to either building.

Residents can find fire safety information through the FDNY’s official fire safety resources. The department also advises New Yorkers to maintain working smoke alarms and clear exit paths inside homes.

Cause remains under investigation

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Sunday morning. FDNY fire marshals are expected to investigate what started the blaze and where it originated inside the building.

The incident drew a major emergency response to the 34th Avenue property as crews worked to contain flames in tightly connected residential structures. Further details may be released as the investigation continues.