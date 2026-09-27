Cranford braces for second round of nor’easter rain after 47 mph wind gusts

About 1.3 inches of rain fell overnight, and Cranford officials warned another 1 to 1.5 inches could bring flooding Sunday evening.

CRANFORD, NJ – Cranford residents are being warned to prepare for another round of heavy rain Sunday after the first phase of the nor’easter brought about 1.3 inches of rain and wind gusts near 47 mph. Local emergency officials said the next round could bring the storm total to about 2.5 inches and increase the risk of flooding.

The Cranford Police Department, sharing an update from the township’s Office of Emergency Management, said the strongest winds were recorded early Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory remained in effect through noon as officials continued monitoring changing conditions.

Second round of heavy rain expected Sunday

“The first round of heavy rain passed overnight, bringing about 1.3 inches so far, and wind gusts peaked near 47 mph early this morning,” Cranford OEM said. Gusts of 40 to 45 mph were expected through the morning before easing later in the day.

Lighter rain was forecast to continue until about 2 p.m., followed by another round of rain Sunday afternoon and overnight. “The heaviest downpours and possibly a few thunderstorms” were expected Sunday evening, officials said.

Another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain could fall before the system moves out, bringing the overall storm total to about 2.5 inches. The heaviest rain could cause problems in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage across Union County.

Residents urged to clear drains and charge devices

Emergency officials asked residents to use the break in heavier rain Sunday morning to prepare before conditions deteriorate again. “Please use the break this morning to clear leaves from storm drains near your home, and charge your devices in case of outages,” Cranford OEM said.

Officials also reminded drivers not to enter flooded roads and warned residents to stay away from fallen trees and electrical wires. Cranford maintains additional local guidance and emergency information on its flooding and emergencies webpage.

The township’s Department of Public Works has mobilized crews to respond to reports of downed trees. Residents should continue reporting dangerous conditions and avoid areas where trees or utility lines have fallen.

Rain expected to taper Monday morning

Officials said rain should gradually ease to showers Monday morning, but conditions may remain hazardous overnight as the second round passes through North Jersey. Flooding could develop quickly during stronger downpours, particularly where storm drains are clogged with leaves or other debris.

“We will continue to monitor conditions and post updates,” Cranford OEM said. Residents are being urged to follow local emergency alerts and avoid unnecessary travel when rainfall is at its heaviest.