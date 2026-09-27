Downed tree and wires shut monmouth road in ocean township for extended period

Police said Monmouth Road is closed between Roseld and Crosby avenues as storm hazards and flooded streets create dangerous travel conditions.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A fallen tree and downed wires forced an extended closure of Monmouth Road in Ocean Township Sunday morning as severe weather continued to create hazards across the area. Police told motorists to avoid the affected stretch and warned drivers to remain alert for flooding elsewhere.

The Township of Ocean Police Department said Monmouth Road is closed between Roseld Avenue and Crosby Avenue. Authorities did not immediately provide an estimated time for the road to reopen.

Downed tree and wires block Monmouth Road

“Monmouth Rd between Roseld Ave and Crosby Ave will be closed for an extended period of time due to a down tree and wires,” police said in the Sunday advisory. “Avoid the area.”

The closure affects local traffic in Monmouth County while crews deal with the fallen tree and utility lines. Drivers should use alternate routes and stay away from barricades until emergency personnel determine the roadway is safe.

Police issue warning about flooded roads

Ocean Township police also cautioned motorists about water collecting on streets during the storm. “Reminder! Be aware of flooded roadways,” the department said. “Turn Around Don’t Drown!”

Standing water can conceal damaged pavement, debris and deeper conditions than drivers expect. Motorists traveling through the region can monitor broader road and traffic conditions through 511NJ before heading onto storm-affected routes.

Closure expected to continue

Police described the Monmouth Road shutdown as an extended closure, meaning motorists should not expect immediate access between Roseld Avenue and Crosby Avenue. No reopening time was announced in the initial alert.

The incident comes as Jersey Shore communities deal with fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roads during Sunday’s severe weather. Residents should continue following local police updates as road conditions change.