Severe Weather Shuts Bergenfield Roads as Police Warn Drivers to Stay Home

Bergenfield police closed sections of North Washington Avenue and West Main Street Sunday as crews responded to storm emergencies across town.

BERGENFIELD, NJ – Severe weather forced multiple road closures in Bergenfield Sunday as police and emergency crews responded to flooding and other storm-related hazards. Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel while conditions continued to change.

“Due to today’s severe weather, emergency crews and personnel are working diligently throughout town to address storm-related issues and help minimize disruptions to our community,” the Bergenfield Police Department said in a public advisory.

North Washington Avenue, West Main Street closed

Police said North Washington Avenue was closed between Main Street and Palisade Avenue. West Main Street was also closed between North Washington Avenue and Portland Avenue.

The closures affect key local routes through the Bergen County borough and could cause delays as crews work through storm-related calls. Drivers should follow posted detours and avoid attempting to enter closed sections.

Police warn against driving through floodwater

Authorities said conditions could shift throughout the day and additional closures may be announced. “As conditions continue to change, we will do our best to provide updates regarding road closures, hazardous conditions, and other important information throughout the day on our social media pages,” police said.

The department also warned residents not to take chances with standing water. “Please use caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and never attempt to drive through flooded or closed roadways,” police said.

Motorists can check broader traffic and roadway conditions through 511NJ before heading out. Federal safety guidance from Ready.gov also advises drivers to avoid flooded roads because water depth and roadway damage can be difficult to judge.

What happens next

Emergency crews are expected to remain active as the storm moves through North Jersey and road conditions are reassessed. Police said updates on closures and hazards will be posted as new information becomes available.

Residents traveling through North Jersey should allow extra time, use alternate routes and stay clear of barricaded streets until officials reopen them.