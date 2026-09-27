Storm damage keeps gloucester township police busy with flooding, downed wires

Gloucester Township police respond to storm damage as flooding, fallen limbs and downed utility wires force temporary road closures across the township.

Officers have handled multiple storm-related calls since Saturday as utility crews repair downed wires and roads face temporary closures.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township have responded to multiple storm-related emergencies since Saturday, including flooded roads, fallen limbs and downed electrical wires. Officers are also assisting utility crews with partial and full road closures while repairs continue.

“Since Saturday, our Gloucester Township Police patrols and special officers have answered multiple calls for service for storm-related issues,” the Gloucester Township Police Department said Sunday. Police said officers have been helping local power companies secure roads while crews work around damaged utility lines.

Police warn drivers about flooded roads

Authorities urged motorists across Camden County to use extra caution around standing water. “Water on the roadways may be deeper than it looks,” police said. “Don’t risk driving through a flooded roadway.”

The warning is especially important where heavy rain has left water covering portions of local streets. Drivers should turn around rather than attempt to determine whether an unfamiliar flooded section is shallow enough to cross.

Downed wires could still be energized

Police also warned residents to stay away from fallen tree limbs and electrical wires near roads and homes. “Do not approach downed tree limbs or wires that are blocking roadways or near your home,” the department said. “The wires may still be live.”

Residents who encounter downed wires should call 911 so trained responders can secure the area and notify the appropriate utility company, police said. Federal emergency guidance from Ready.gov similarly advises people to stay away from fallen power lines during electrical emergencies.

Barricades and road closures remain in place

Officers are asking drivers not to go around traffic cones, caution tape or barricades placed near storm damage. Those controls may be protecting motorists from live wires, unstable trees, floodwater or repair crews working in the roadway.

Gloucester township police are handling flooding, downed wires and storm damage as utility crews make repairs and temporary road closures remain in place.

Police said some roads have required partial or complete closures while utility crews make repairs. Residents traveling through South Jersey should expect conditions to change as additional hazards are reported and damaged infrastructure is cleared.