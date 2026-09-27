Flooding Closes Morris Boulevard in Stafford, Blocking Route 72 Causeway Access

Flooding closed Morris Boulevard in Stafford Township Sunday, preventing drivers from using the road to reach the Route 72 Causeway Bridge.

Stafford Township police warned drivers not to bypass barricades or enter flooded sections of Morris Boulevard Sunday morning.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Flooding forced the closure of Morris Boulevard in Stafford Township Sunday morning, cutting off the roadway as a route toward the Route 72 Causeway Bridge. Police said vehicles will not be allowed around the closure because conditions remain unsafe.

The Stafford Township Police Department announced the closure in a public alert, telling motorists that Morris Boulevard is closed because of flooding. “Vehicles will not be permitted to bypass the road closure or travel through Morris Boulevard in an attempt to access the Route 72 Causeway Bridge,” police said.

Police warn drivers not to enter flooded roadway

Authorities urged drivers to stay behind barricades and avoid trying to cross standing water. “These closures are in place due to unsafe roadway conditions,” the department said.

Police added, “Please do not drive around barricades or attempt to travel through flooded areas.” The warning comes as Ocean County communities contend with weather-related roadway problems Sunday.

Morris Boulevard closure affects Route 72 access

Morris Boulevard provides local access in the Stafford Township area near the Route 72 corridor and the causeway leading toward Long Beach Island. Drivers who normally use the road to reach the bridge will need to follow posted detours while the closure remains in effect.

Motorists can also monitor statewide highway and incident conditions through 511NJ before traveling. Police did not provide an estimated reopening time for Morris Boulevard in the initial announcement.

What happens next

The closure is expected to remain in place until authorities determine the roadway is safe for traffic. “Motorists should continue to follow all posted road closures and monitor our official social media pages for the latest updates,” police said.

Drivers throughout the Jersey Shore should use caution around flooded streets and obey emergency barricades. Stafford Township police said crews are working to keep motorists away from hazardous areas while conditions are assessed.